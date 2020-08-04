JCPS to announce plan for students to obtain Chromebooks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools students to begin with Non-Traditional Instruction, the school district is set to release its plan to get the necessary technology into the hands of students.
JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio will hold a news conference Wednesday morning during which he will announce the process for families to request and receive a Chromebook for their students to use for NTI.
Pollio, who will be joined by Dr. Carmen Coleman, the JCPS chief academic officer, and Dr. Kermit Belcher, JCPS chief information officer, will also give an update on the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The news conference, which starts at 10 a.m., will be streamed live on WAVE3.com.
