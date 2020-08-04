JCTC opens downtown facility for information technology and advanced manufacturing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The landscape of post-secondary education is changing.
A traditional four-year college degree isn’t the smartest option for everyone, and a new addition to Louisville’s college scene may have just opened the door to new career paths for thousands of potential students.
Jefferson Community and Technical College officially opened its Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology Center, or AMIT Center, on Tuesday.
Whether it’s robotics, IT or electronics, the AMIT Center is another tool in the utility belt of JCTC that they hope will reach out to disadvantaged corners of their community.
“A third of our students are people of color,” JCTC President Ty Handy said. “I’m pleased to say that we’ve been working very, very hard that last five years and have tripled the graduation rate of those students, and have raised the retention rate of those students to within a hare’s breath, within a percent, of being the same as the overall college retention rate.”
One of the students who's been the through the ringer at JCTC is Derrick Murphy.
A recent graduate, and current employee of chemicals company Clariant, Murphy missed his chance to work in the 53,000 square foot AMIT Center as a student, but that’s okay by him.
“I am happy that more students will learn from Jefferson, as I did,” Murphy said. “The AMIT Center will allow teachers to help more students the way they helped me.”
The $25 million project was paid for with state funds, and matching private interests from industry partners.
The AMIT Center is expected to impact 3000 students every year.
