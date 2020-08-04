Judge grants partial victory to PETA in Wildlife in Need case

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A long standing Endangered Species Act case against the Wildlife in Need roadside zoo in Charlestown, recently featured on Netflix’s “Tiger King” miniseries, has received a ruling where its big cats will have to be moved to a reputable sanctuary.
A U.S. District Judge issued a partial summary judgment in favor of PETA Monday, which will prevent owner Tim Stark, his ex-wife Melisa Lane, and Wildlife in Need from hosting public interactions with tiger cubs, separating cubs from their mothers and declawing them, and from possessing tiger/lion cub hybrids.
The lawsuit was filed by PETA back in 2017, following an investigation that revealed Wildlife in Need had separated cubs to be used in “Tiger Baby Playtime” public encounters, according to a press release.
PETA will have 30 days to submit a motion for reputable sanctuaries where the tiger cubs will be located.
The courts ruling states that the declawing procedures constituted as a “taking” under the Endangered Species Act at the preliminary injunction stage. Veterinarians concluded that the procedure could cause pain and impair a big cat’s ability to engage in normal behaviors such as walking, climbing, or scratching.
The ruling also stated “extreme stress” came from the petting engaged in the public events.
Our partners at the News and Tribune reached out to Tim Stark for comment, and told them that nothing alleged in the lawsuit was illegal, and felt that groups were “illegally conspiring against him.”
Another lawsuit was filed back in February against Stark and Wildlife in Need by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. That suit was filed following the USDA revoking the facility’s license, seeking to close the facility and liquidate the assets. That case is currently pending.
Monday’s ruling did not grant PETA’s request for reimbursement of attorney’s fees and costs, and a motion for a partial summary judgment for Stark against PETA was also denied.
