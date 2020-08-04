2 juveniles arrested after leading LMPD, Oldham Co. officers on chase in stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two juveniles who led police on a chase while driving a stolen car are behind bars.
The suspects were arrested Tuesday after LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff says they fled LMPD officers in a car that matched the description of a Lexus that had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking earlier in the day. The crime was reported in the 5200 block of Bannon Crossings Drive in Buechel around 7:20 a.m. The car stolen was a 2014 Maroon Lexus.
Hours later, around 1:45 p.m., dispatchers alerted officers to a reported robbery in the 15400 block of Snaffel Bit Court in east Jefferson County. The vehicle used in the robbery matched the description of the Lexus stolen on Bannon Crossings Drive.
Ruoff said the LMPD air unit, LMPD officers, and Oldham County officers followed the car from Jefferson County into Oldham County, then back to Jefferson County. The suspects dumped the car and ran on foot into the woods near the Lake Louisvilla neighborhood.
Officers, with the help of an LMPD K9, found the two suspects and took them into custody in the 4300 block of Lake Louisvilla Drive.
Ruoff confirmed the suspects are persons of interest in other crimes that occurred Monday. The Lexus driven in the chase was also confirmed to be the stolen car taken in Buechel.
