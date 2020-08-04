2 juveniles arrested after leading LMPD, Oldham Co. officers on chase in stolen car

The suspects were arrested Tuesday after LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff says they fled LMPD officers in a car that matched the description of a Lexus that had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking earlier in the day. The crime was reported in the 5200 block of Bannon Crossings Drive in Buechel around 7:20 a.m. The car stolen was a 2014 Maroon Lexus.