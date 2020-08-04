1 killed in Parkland double shooting, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a double shooting in the Parkland neighborhood that killed one man and injured another person.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said calls came in just after 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting near the intersection of 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot.
The male victim, who Smiley said was in his 30s, died at the scene. The second victim was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment; their condition was not released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
