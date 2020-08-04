KSP asking for help to find Spencer Co. missing teen

KSP asking for help to find Spencer Co. missing teen
Kentucky State Police are seeking leads to find Grayson Lawson, 17, of Taylorsville., Ky. She was last seen August 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden. (Source: Missing persons poster)
By Charles Gazaway | August 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 3:46 PM

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are seeking leads to locate a missing Spencer County teen.

Grayson Lawson, 17, of Taylorsville, was last seen August 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.

Grayson is 5'8", weighs 180 pounds, has long blonde hair and Blue eyes. When last seen, Grayson was wrearing red pajama pants, a gray Spencer County High School hoodie and pink corcks.

If you have seen or have any information about the location of Grayson Lawson, call the KSP Frankfort post at 502-227-2221.

