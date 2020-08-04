KSP asking for help to find Spencer Co. missing teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are seeking leads to locate a missing Spencer County teen.
Grayson Lawson, 17, of Taylorsville, was last seen August 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.
Grayson is 5'8", weighs 180 pounds, has long blonde hair and Blue eyes. When last seen, Grayson was wrearing red pajama pants, a gray Spencer County High School hoodie and pink corcks.
If you have seen or have any information about the location of Grayson Lawson, call the KSP Frankfort post at 502-227-2221.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.