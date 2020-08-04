Latest Louisville carjacking victim fires back at suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Carjackings are happening in several areas of the city and police are warning drivers to be aware.
Police report the latest case landed the suspect in a hospital after the victim was able to grab his gun as the carjacker sped away.
“It happened in the morning hours on Sunday,” LMPD 7th Division Major Emily McKinley said. McKinley gave details of a carjacking investigation on Sunday at McNeely Lake Park, where officers were called after a man said his car was forcibly stolen, but not before he was able to get to his gun and fire at the man who was driving away.
At the same time that investigation was happening, police were interviewing a man originally taken to Norton Hospital by his brother, but was eventually transferred to University Hospital. Police said the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was not cooperative about what happened to him. They said the stolen car from McNeely Lake Park was found near a home where his brother was staying, and it had the carjacking victim’s wallet in it and possible blood evidence.
“We had six carjackings that I can account for here in the 7th Division,” McKinley said of the trend since June 4. That total is four more carjackings than during the same two month period in 2019. In several current cases around the city, teen suspects have gone after older drivers.
“She had grandkids with her,” explained George Fields, a community activist and friend of a woman who recently became a victim. Fields said the woman who was too afraid to talk on camera was carjacked in June by a teenager in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
“It was a situation where you can take the car, just don’t harm the kids,” Fields said. “He hit her; that was the first thing he did ... “Thank God, she survived.”
A few weeks ago, WAVE 3 News told you about another carjacking of a 68-year-old man outside Simmons College, also reportedly by teens. The man’s son, Jason Buckner, described the crime.
“They put a gun to his head and said, ‘Give me the keys,'" Buckner said.
McKinley said many of the recent carjackings have happened in the early-morning hours, and urged every driver to be aware of their surroundings. If you are caught off guard by a thief, the best thing to do is give up what you have, she said.
“We don’t want to see anyone get hurt trying to fight off someone that already has the advantage on you,” McKinley said. Sunday’s shooting of a carjacker at McNeely Lake Park is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.