At least 2 victims involved in Parkland neighborhood shooting, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood involving at least two victims.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in at 9:42 p.m. to the intersection of 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot.
Police are on scene investigating, no other information is currently available.
This story will be updated with further details.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
