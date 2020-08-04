Local students to receive new learning lab and scholarships, thanks to Metallica

ECTC students will have the opportunity to become Metallica Scholars

ECTC is one of 15 partner community colleges from across the country and the first in Kentucky to receive a grant from Metallica. (Source: Courtesy: ECTC)
By Liz Adelberg | August 4, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 1:35 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the biggest bands in music is helping boost advanced manufacturing training, right here in WAVE Country.

Metallica is donating $100,000 to Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. ECTC was one of 15 schools nationwide to receive a grant the Metallica Scholar Initiative.

Half of the grant money is being used to build the “Ride the Lightning” mobile Learning Lab, which allows for on-site training in advanced manufacturing programs.

Advanced manufacturing programs include:

  • Air Conditioning Technology -industrial 
  • Electrical Technology - industrial
  • Engineering and Electronics Technology - Robotics and Automation, Instrumentation tracks
  • Industrial Maintenance Technology 
  • Computerized Manufacturing and Machining 
  • Computer Aided Drafting and Design
  • Welding Technology 

The other 50-thousand dollars will be split among 60 students who are chosen to become Metallica Scholars.

ECTC President Juston Pate says that the scholarships will open the door to in-demand, and high-paying jobs.

Students can find the application by clicking here.

There’s no official deadline, but the money is expected to go quick.

