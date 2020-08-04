Local students to receive new learning lab and scholarships, thanks to Metallica

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the biggest bands in music is helping boost advanced manufacturing training, right here in WAVE Country.
Metallica is donating $100,000 to Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. ECTC was one of 15 schools nationwide to receive a grant the Metallica Scholar Initiative.
Half of the grant money is being used to build the “Ride the Lightning” mobile Learning Lab, which allows for on-site training in advanced manufacturing programs.
Advanced manufacturing programs include:
- Air Conditioning Technology -industrial
- Electrical Technology - industrial
- Engineering and Electronics Technology - Robotics and Automation, Instrumentation tracks
- Industrial Maintenance Technology
- Computerized Manufacturing and Machining
- Computer Aided Drafting and Design
- Welding Technology
The other 50-thousand dollars will be split among 60 students who are chosen to become Metallica Scholars.
ECTC President Juston Pate says that the scholarships will open the door to in-demand, and high-paying jobs.
Students can find the application by clicking here.
There’s no official deadline, but the money is expected to go quick.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.