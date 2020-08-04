Make Ends Meet: ‘Drum’ up business for your favorite stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So many local and national businesses are struggling to keep their doors open and their employees on the payroll. What would you do to keep your favorite store or restaurant open during and after the COVID-19 pandemic?
What if your support for those places could put a little cash in your pocket too by just singing the praises of the places you spend your cash and buy your goods?
“Everyone has a circle of your people,” Eric Nalbone from Drum Technologies stressed. “Everyone has family. They have friends. They have colleagues. They have their own network.”
Nalbone, Head of Marketing at Drum Technologies, points out that group of people in your life can help put a little extra money in your pocket while also keeping the doors open to your favorite local or national establishments. All you have to do is join the new revolutionary gig economy platform called Drum.
Drum allows businesses to leverage the power of word-of-mouth referrals.
“We’re trying to find ways to support our community,” Nalbone explained with pride. “We’re trying to find ways to support businesses that we want to survive through what is probably the most challenging business environment that most of us have seen in our lifetimes.”
Through this new app, Drum Technologies allows you to promote your favorite businesses while also giving you the opportunity to put a little extra money in your pocket when friends and family shop at that business.
“You can sign up and complete your profile to be a drummer,” Nalbone explains. “You can browse through offers that businesses have posted. Save the offers that you like and share them with people that might be interested.”
If someone within your circle of friends and family makes a purchase because of your recommendation not only does the business get money it can not only be revenue for that business but you cash in too.
“When a transaction is completed and you actually refer something to someone successfully, that commission will be transferred into your account,” exclaims Nalbone. “The fact that I can share something with 10 people, with 15 people, that’s really the life blood for many businesses.”
Drum may just be the transfusion that many businesses need as they fight to recover from the effects of COVID-19 as well as a personal boost to shoppers who are also struggling.
“We think that word of mouth has not changed,” Nalbone exclaimed. “It’s the most valuable way to spread the word about businesses. We think that’s a really great way to bring businesses and communities together to support each other to rebuild as we start opening up.”
For more information on Drum, visit their website.
