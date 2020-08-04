More than 30 LMPD officers have retired, resigned at the end of July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A large number of sworn LMPD officers have retired or issued resignations to the department since the end of July.
An open records request obtained by WAVE 3 News showed a total of 36 officers and ranking officers who have retired or resigned since July 24. Records revealed 33 of them left the force effective July 31.
Information was not provided for the number of officers currently on the department.
This comes nine weeks after civil unrest in the city and the public’s frustration with the police department’s response.
On Monday, LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder and the city’s public safety director Amy Hess declined answering questions during Metro Council’s Government Accountability Meeting.
Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson said attorneys are using a new lawsuit filed by the ACLU against Mayor Greg Fischer, Chief Schroeder, and LMPD to prevent public updates on their investigation on alleged use-of-force violations.
Schroeder and Hess’s attorneys have stated that these questions should be asked behind closed doors, and that more information could possibly be revealed in a public setting in 30 days once the lawsuit has worked its way through.
