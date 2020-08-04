Nearly $500K in counterfeit items seized in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A parcel that arrived in Louisville from Hong Kong on its way to Atlanta was found to contain nearly a half-million dollars in counterfeit merchandise.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville seized the package on July 28. It contained 216 counterfeit Louis Vuitton belts. If they had been real, the value of the belts would have been and estimated $463,500.
CBP says the importation of counterfeit merchandise can cause significant revenue loss, damage the U.S. economy, and threaten the health and safety of the American people.
The agency says on a typical day in 2019 its officers seized $4.3 million worth of counterfeit products. Most of the items come from China and Hong Kong.
