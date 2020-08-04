3 new testing sites coming to Jefferson, Bullitt counties

More free COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Jefferson and Bullitt counties. (Source: CDC)
By Sarah Jackson | August 4, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 8:40 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More free COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Jefferson and Bullitt counties.

The new sites will begin taking appointments on Aug. 5 and include UofL Health, located at 499 South Brook Street, Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, located at 1850 Bluegrass Avenue, and Medical Center South, located at 1903 West Hebron Lane.

The testing sites will be open seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (502) 588-0414 or by clicking here.

