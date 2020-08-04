Poll: Trump, McConnell enjoy big leads in Kentucky over Democratic rivals

By John P. Wise | August 4, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 12:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New polling just out suggests President Donald Trump should once again collect Kentucky's eight electoral votes in his November bid for re-election.

Independent research firm Morning Consult surveyed nearly 800 likely voters over a recent 10-day period, showing Trump well ahead of Democratic challenger Joe Biden, 59 percent to 35 percent, in Kentucky.

While the 24-point gap is impressive, it’s smaller than Trump’s largest lead -- 33 points -- in Kentucky in mid-May. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 30 points in the 2016 election, making Kentucky one of the first states to call his victory.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a 53-36 advantage over well-funded Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, who won a tightly-contested primary over hard-charging newcomer Charles Booker in June.

