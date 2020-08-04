Race for the Cure goes virtual for October event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Susan G. Komen Kentucky will go virtual for this year’s annual Race for the Cure.
This year will mark the 25th anniversary for the event, which will take place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
The nonprofit organization will combine its annual Lexington and Louisville races to host a virtual Race for the Cure on Saturday, October 3, for the entire state of Kentucky.
Participants will be able to move in their own way, on their own time and in their own location.
The local chapter hopes to raise $25,000 during the virtual race.
The event begins with a virtual kickoff at 8:30 a.m. on Komen Kentucky’s Facebook page. Participants are encouraged to race at any time from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and post pictures and videos on social media.
Registration for Race for the Cure is $20 for adults, which includes a t-shirt. Breast cancer survivors will also receive a medal and hat.
Children under 18 years old can also participate with an entry fee of $10.
