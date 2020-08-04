Shooting reported in Russell, at least 1 injured

LMPD officers responded to a shooting scene near the intersection of 16th Street and Magazine Street in Russell Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | August 4, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 10:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Russell.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of South 16th Street and Magazine Street.

The victim was found by officers and was expected to be transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.

