Shooting reported in Russell, at least 1 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Russell.
A Metrosafe spokesperson said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of South 16th Street and Magazine Street.
The victim was found by officers and was expected to be transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.