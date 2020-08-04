Until Freedom: National protest group to relocate operations to Louisville

View this post on Instagram

🚨NEWS ALERT 🚨 It’s been more than 140 days since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered at the hands of the Louisville Metro Police Department. The people of Louisville have organized for near 60+ days. We at Until Freedom have organized a major mobilization at the State Capitol, National call-in days, implemented a strategic civil disobedience outside AG Daniel Cameron’s house which resulted in 87 arrests and the powerful camaraderie of the #Louisville87........ There still hasn’t been any justice. We have made the decision to take residency in Louisville. YES. Our entire team is MOVING to live in Louisville for the foreseeable future. We are not playing games. We don’t just talk. We organize. We are ready to sacrifice time with our families, our careers to stand by what we believe in. We will organize day in and day out until those responsible for #BreonnaTaylor’s murder are held accountable and that the systems and those in power understand that we will fight for Black women with all that we have because they are worthy. Thank you to our #Louisville fam for welcoming us with open arms. To our families, we love you. We are because of you. #OccupyKentucky