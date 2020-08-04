Until Freedom: National protest group to relocate operations to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national protest group that made its presence known for a few days in Louisville last month has announced it is relocating its operation to Louisville.
Until Freedom announced on its Instagram page Monday night that its “entire team is MOVING to live in Louisville for the foreseeable future.”
The group’s founder, Linda Sarsour, said while in Louisville last month that Until Freedom converged on Louisville because while there had been movement in other ongoing police brutality cases elsewhere, she said there’s been far less progress in the Breonna Taylor case.
The 26-year-old Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her home back in March. One of the three officers who fired their weapons that night has been fired. None has been criminally charged. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is investigating, but Cameron has said there is no timetable for an announcement on possible charges.
Until Freedom’s march on July 14 ended on the front lawn of Cameron’s newly-purchased home in Louisville’s Graymoor-Devondale neighborhood. The group prides itself on peaceful protests, but officers arrested nearly 90 people that day.
“We are not playing games,” the group’s Instagram post continued. “We don’t just talk. We organize. We are ready to sacrifice time with our families, our careers to stand by what we we believe in.”
Read the full Instagram post below:
