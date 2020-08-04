WAVE 3 Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Only a few more hours left of a shower/downpour risk, then we get to relax and enjoy the cooler air for a couple days.
The mornings is where it will mainly count when it comes to the cool weather. Lows have been tough to drop below 70 degrees for several weeks now. To get them down into the 50s/lower 60s will make a big difference on our bills, and our mental attitude as well!
We will ease back to a more typical August pattern toward the weekend with highs near 90 and a few clusters of thunderstorms that may impact the region at times. Pretty much the same ol song and dance we have faced for Summer 2020.
More on the long, long term now on the Earliest Alert Video that can be found on the WAVE 3 Weather App at the bottom.
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.