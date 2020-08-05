Amazon hiring for fulfillment center and delivery positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amazon is taking applications as they begin hiring temporary, full-time employees for its fulfillment centers and delivery facilities in the Louisville area.
The company has more than 1,750 openings to fill. Pay starts at $15 per hour. The new hires also get a benefits package beginning on their first day of employment that includes healthcare, 20 weeks of paid parental leave and 401(k) with 50 percent match. Amazon also has a network of support to help employees succeed.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Shift schedules and job responsibilities do vary.
