Amazon hiring for fulfillment center and delivery positions
Amazon has more than 1,750 openings to fill at their facilities in the Louisville area. Pay starts at $15 per hour.
By Charles Gazaway | August 5, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 11:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amazon is taking applications as they begin hiring temporary, full-time employees for its fulfillment centers and delivery facilities in the Louisville area.

The company has more than 1,750 openings to fill. Pay starts at $15 per hour. The new hires also get a benefits package beginning on their first day of employment that includes healthcare, 20 weeks of paid parental leave and 401(k) with 50 percent match. Amazon also has a network of support to help employees succeed.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Shift schedules and job responsibilities do vary.

