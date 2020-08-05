Appeal denied for man sentenced to 64 years in child abuse case

Keller was arrested back in June of 2019 after an investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The mother of the toddler called the Department of Child Services. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office obtained a tape containing more than 100 videos of Keller abusing the child. Court records indicate the videos show the man forcing the child’s head into the couch, placing much of his body weight on the child and suffocating him for 40 seconds. The child can be seen writhing, attempting to breathe. Other videos show hitting, kicking, or tackling the child. Videos show him dragging the child across the couch by his hair, even holding him upside down by holding one leg, causing his head to hit the floor violently multiple times, prosecutors said.