COVID friendly drive-thru job fair to be held every Wednesday in August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for work, you may have visited a few job fairs. But during the month of August, you can visit one without ever having to get out of your car.
ProLogistix is holding a drive-thru job fair every Wednesday this month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jefferson Mall in Louisville and Green Tree Mall in Clarksville. Both will be held in the Sears parking lots at those locations.
Jobs being filled include warehouse, production and shipping associates, forklift operators, Picker/packers, and inventory. The jobs cover all shifts and areas and pay up to $17.00 an hour.
