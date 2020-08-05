3 dead in overnight shootings across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people are dead after a string of shootings Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
"It's devastating. Things have got to change," Keith Ponder said.
Ponder lives two doors down from the house on South 39th Street where police found a man shot to death around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“My sister had called me, said ‘what’s going on down the street,’ and I’m like ‘what you mean going on down the street?’ I got up and came to the door and looked, and there were police cars everywhere,” Ponder explained.
Police believe the victim was in his 20s. The name of the victim has not been released, and there are no suspects.
Just a few hours earlier, around 2:45 a.m., police were blocking traffic on Crittenden Drive where a man LMPD said was in his 40s was found shot to death in the middle of the road.
The victim was dead before police arrived.
On Tuesday night, two more people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said calls came in just after 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting near the intersection of 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue.
One person died in that shooting. A second person was rushed to UofL Hospital. The extent of the second victim’s injuries have not been released.
Ponder said the violence is getting too close for comfort.
"Something's got to be done about it," he said, "and here that it's actually on my block, just two doors down, it's kind of crazy. It makes it kind of scary."
