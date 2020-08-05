Details of application process for JCPS Chromebooks and hotspots announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the Jefferson County Public Schools prepare for the first day on the 2020-21 school year with Non-Traditional Instruction on August 25, details have been released for families of students who need a computer or wireless hotspot to obtain one.
During the summer, JCPS ordered 30,000 additional Chromebooks and 10,000 internet hotspots. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the goal for the start of the school year is to have a 1-to-1 student-to-instructional device ratio.
“Our goal is to ensure that every child who needs a computer has access to one,” Pollio said. “Providing these digital resources districtwide is a bold initiative, but I believe it is absolutely critical in creating equitable, engaging learning opportunities and experiences for all our students. This will help bridge the gap between in-person instruction and learning from home.”
The process to obtain a Chromebook or WiFi hotspot begins on Monday, August 10. Families that have internet access can fill out a request form by going to the JCPS website. The email address or phone number used by families applying for a device must match district records. There are also several questions on the request form to be answered.
If a family doesn’t have internet access or the ability to submit a request form online, they can contact their child’s school or the JCPS call center at 313-HELP (4357).
If the request for a Chromebook or Wi-Fi hotspot is approved, the family will be notified by their child’s school. Distribution of the devices will be handled by each school.
If a student received a device during the 2019-20 school year, it can be reused for NTI 2.0 during this year.
To make sure the computers and hotspots get to the places where they are most needed, JCPS asks that families which have enough computers for the school needs of their children to not request devices.
