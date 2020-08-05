FORECAST: Cool morning gives way to pleasant afternoon

- THIS MORNING & THURSDAY AM: Lows below normal in the 50s away from the city limits to lower 60s within
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cool start to the day, sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 70s during the afternoon.
Tonight will be pleasant with lows falling in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Some scattered clouds may move into the region, especially areas south of Louisville.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A weak disturbance across eastern Kentucky may bring an isolated rain chance to areas south of the Parkways in Kentucky; for now, most look to stay dry.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.
Highs return to around 90 degrees by the weekend as rain chances increase.
