FORECAST: Light jacket weather for one more morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another rare, cool August night as lows dip back into the 50s and lower 60s again by Thursday morning. Your air conditioner won’t work as hard overnight once again, saving you some money on your energy bill! It’ll be mainly clear through midnight.
A few clouds will work in early Thursday morning in areas mainly southeast of Louisville. By the afternoon we'll be partly sunny in general with a tiny storm chance and highs in the mid 80s, which is still a touch cool for this time of year.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. More rural areas will see some 50s Friday morning but it won't be as widespread as in previous nights.
Friday will be much like Thursday with its partly sunny skies and tiny afternoon pop-up storm chance, but we’ll inch even closer to 90 degrees as we top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Highs in the 90s return this weekend as humidity and storm chances increase. The best chance for storms will be Sunday afternoon and especially during the heating of the day on Monday.
