Gov. Beshear reports 546 new cases, 1 more death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 546 new cases of the coronavirus across Kentucky, and one more death.
Since the beginning of the crisis, there have been 32,741 total cases statewide, and 752 deaths caused by the virus that has killed more than 150,000 Americans.
Of the new cases, 104 were reported in Jefferson County, and 59 have been confirmed in Fayette County. Also, 21 children under age 5 are included in the newest cases, including an 18-day old baby. Beshear said that infant is fortunately not in need of hospitalization.
The governor also said 620 patients are currently being treated in Kentucky hospitals, and 131 are in an ICU.
More than 8,400 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus. The state’s positivity rate is 5.51 percent, up about a quarter of a percentage point from Tuesday, Beshear said.
In the state’s longterm-care facilities, a total of 2,664 residents and 1,470 staff members have tested positive, and 480 people have died. There have been nearly 3,000 recoveries at such facilities.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
