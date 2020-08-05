How to make your own disinfecting wipes at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clorox, the world’s largest producer of disinfectant cleaning materials, announced this week that their cleaning wipes will be hard to come by, at least until next year.
Demand for the wipes is six times higher than last year, and Clorox says it’s going to ramp up production by running manufacturing facilities 24/7 to try and meet the demand.
But you don’t have to wait until next year for disinfecting wipes. You can make your own at home with items you probably already have.
DIY Disinfecting Wipes
- 2 cups Distilled water
- 1 cup isopropyl alcohol (at least 70% concentration)
- 1 tablespoon Dawn dish soap
- 3 drops Tea tree oil (optional)
- 1 Paper Towel Roll
Cut the paper towel roll in half with a serrated knife, and put it in an old Clorox wipes container or large jar. Mix up all the other ingredients and pour over the paper towel roll.
