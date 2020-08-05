Jeffersonville High School Students return to in-person classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a week delay, Jeffersonville High School Students have made their way back into the building.
The school held the first week online after an exposure quarantined multiple people associated with the school. They were originally planning to return July 29.
Most of Greater Clark County schools went back on July 29. The district does offer an exclusive online virtual academy. At least 6,800 of the schools 10,000 students choose to go to class in person.
