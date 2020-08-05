Kentucky, Indiana schools develop plans for handling positive cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of schools have already delayed classes or put a pause on them due to the coronavirus.
From kindergarten to graduate school, each level of education will face its own challenges, if positive cases pop up in the classroom. So, educators are preparing for that.
A lot of plans acknowledge that exposure, and academic life, don’t stop when people leave the classroom.
The Clark County (Ind.) Health Department laid out what happens during several possible school-related scenarios in a Facebook post Wednesday. In one, a teacher tests positive, and in another a student.
The graphic depictions of the process also touched on the less straightforward areas of concern, like if a person was exposed to someone in their personal life with the virus or lives with someone who hasn’t yet tested positive, but likely was exposed.
The procedures detail requirements for quarantines, parent notification and contact tracing.
Plans for possible positive cases in WAVE Country span from grade schools to higher education, where students may be living together.
“I’ve spent a lot of time and energy to protocols and how we will respond to what I think everybody would agree is a pretty fluid situation,” Bellarmine University Dean of Students Dr. Sean McGreevey said.
Leaders from local universities spoke to members of the Chamber of St. Matthews during a virtual forum Wednesday.
McGreevey said BU was opening up to residential staff Thursday, adding that students will begin moving in next week.
"We have reserved a number of places that, if a student does have a positive case, and they do need to isolate, they have a place where they can go if they can't go home," he said.
At UofL, the aim is to de-densify traditional residence halls, and take precautions for other shared living spaces when classes start Aug. 17.
“For our students that are living in a suite together, we are treating them like a family unit,” UofL Dean of Students Dr. Michael Mardis said. “People are living in common houses all across the country, but, if a student is exposed, we’ll need those students to isolate and test together.”
University leaders acknowledged learning from the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic may mean making changes to their plans along the way.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.