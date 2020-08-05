License revoked: Tim Stark of Wildlife in Need loses appeal to keep operating license

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The days of Wildlife in Need are seemingly numbered.
Tim Stark, owner of the roadside zoo in Charlestown, Ind. that houses exotic animals ranging from big cats to monkeys, lost his appeal Wednesday against the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) revocation of his license to legally exhibit the animals.
The USDA yanked Stark’s license in February, but he appealed the motion and was allowed to continue operations in the meantime. Days later, the Indiana Attorney General filed to have the entire facility shut down, claiming the animals in Stark’s care were living in deplorable conditions and needed to be moved to proper sanctuaries. The AG lawsuit sought to liquidate Wildlife in Need’s assets and prevent Stark from ever owning animals again.
Though the attorney general’s lawsuit has not been ruled on, in June, an emergency motion in the case was filed to prevent Stark from bringing new animals into the Charlestown facility. Stark allegedly failed to report the May death of a lioness in his care, prompting the motion.
Tuesday, another blow was aimed at Wildlife in Need after a federal judge ruled Stark, his ex-wife Melisa Lane, and other staff can no longer host public interactions with tiger cubs, separate cubs from their mothers, declaw them, or possess any tiger/lion cub hybrids.
PETA is applauding Wednesday’s dismissal of Stark’s appeal, with its foundation director of captive animal law enforcement, Brittany Peet, issuing the following statement:
“Today’s decision marks the end of the road for Tim Stark’s efforts to cling to his USDA license, which is now permanently revoked. He can never again force frightened bear cubs, sloths, spider monkeys, or any other USDA-regulated species into his cruel animal encounters, and thanks to PETA’s recent court victory, his ‘Tiger Baby Playtime’ days are over, too—and PETA looks forward to the day when the animals are living at a reputable sanctuary, undisturbed and in peace.”
