15% of LMPD’s force left in one year, with nearly 50 bowing out after protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 15% of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s officers are now gone, all leaving in the span of one year. Nearly 50 of them left since protests began in the city in May.
Kevin Grace, who has lived in Shawnee since he was 12, is concerned about the departures.
”That’s a very long time,” Grace said.
He remembers when officers were considered a part of his west Louisville neighborhood too, patrolling the streets.
“Back in the day, I used to see that a lot,” he said.
Grace’s mother lives a few houses down from where one of the city’s latest homicides occurred Wednesday morning. He worries that the lack of officers is going to increase crime numbers.
“If they are going to be out of sight,” he said, “then they aren’t going to know anything and they aren’t going to know how to handle stuff that’s going on these blocks.”
Officers leaving LMPD is a problem WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters first exposed two years ago and have continued to track through a stack of open records requests.
Since 2013, the numbers of those leaving have steadily climbed. Most recently, a whopping 172 officers have left since July 2019. Since protests started in May, 47 officers have said goodbye.
The numbers also show the department is experiencing a drain. In the last year, three majors, 16 lieutenants, and 28 sergeants took their years of experience with them.
WAVE 3 News got copies of some of the resignation letters. One officer quit in order to help “bring change” to the relationship between police and minority communities as an academic. Another recruit wrote that he quit because he feared someone would kill him or hurt his family because of his uniform.
Now, since many officers have left the department, LMPD is reportedly asking those who are left to work overtime shifts patrolling neighborhoods. It’s the opposite of what Grace wants to see of police on his block.
“Talking to the neighbors, communicating with them,” he listed, “fellowshipping with them, get to know them.”
The lack of the community’s personal relationships with officers is something Grace places on the backs of those elected to lead.
“They ought to take, examine themselves to make sure that they are doing the things,” he said of city leaders. “The things that they need to be doing, the things that God called them to as leaders.”
Louisville has not been able to keep up with the number of those leaving. The city hired only 75 recruits for this year out of 96 positions. Out of those 75, eight have already quit.
Other departments’ police chiefs told WAVE 3 News they are receiving a huge number of applicants from LMPD officers.
St. Matthews Police has recently hired six former LMPD officers and plans on hiring two more. Jeffersontown Police said they recently received 58 applications, with nearly all of the applicants from LMPD, for three positions. Shepherdsville Police has 20 lateral officers, with at least 18 of them being from LMPD.
