Man accused of scamming $1 Million over studying software

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clarksville man has been charged with scamming investors out of more than $1,000,000.
53-year-old Anthony T. Leonard is charged with 22 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
Leonard developed a product called nurseVersity to help nurses study. The US States Attorney Josh Minkler says he made multiple fake presentations and garnered more than $1,000,000 in funding over six years based on his promises.
Authorities say Leonard also misrepresented his qualifications, education, medical history, personnel issues, and provided many other false and fictitious reasons for needing money all this was done for personal benefit.
As a result, investors paid Leonard over $1 million for purported ownership interests and other rights to alleged sham companies. The majority of the funds received from these investors were used by Leonard and his wife for their personal enrichment. He purchased property in New Albany with a lake and buildings. He also enjoyed expensive dinners, trips, and other unrelated business expenses.
“The false and fraudulent misrepresentations and promises Leonard made to unsuspecting investors is shameful.” said Minkler. “His lies and deceit caused a lot of pain and mistrust to the victims while he enriched himself with luxury. His fraud has come to an end and the victims can begin healing from this fraudster’s pain.”
According to Assistant United States Attorney MaryAnn T. Mindrum, who is prosecuting this case for the government, Leonard could face up to 20 years’ imprisonment, if convicted.
