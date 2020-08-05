Man dies following shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 400 block of South 39th Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
There are no suspects at this time.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
