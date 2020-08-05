Man killed in Parkland double shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood has been identified.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot.
One of the victims, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer as Richard Seymour, 33, died at the scene.
The second victim was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment. The condition of that victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
