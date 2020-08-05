Man shot, killed on Crittenden Drive identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of a man killed in a shooting early Wednesday has been released.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim, Scott Wright, 52, of Shepherdsville, died from gunshot wounds.
The shooting was reported on Crittenden Drive, near Maylawn Avenue, around 2:45 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found Wright, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
