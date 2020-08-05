Man shot, killed on Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following an early morning shooting.
The shooting was reported on Crittenden Drive, near Maylawn Avenue, around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
