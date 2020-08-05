Middletown YMCA remaining closed indefinitely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown YMCA is remaining closed indefinitely.
The YMCA said in a statement on the facility’s website it faced many financial and health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The prolonged closures and continued uncertainty led to their decision to remain closed.
They said the small footprint of the facility and small staff team make it difficult to maintain the necessary cleaning required for their business.
Anyone with a community-wide membership has access to all area YMCAs. The organization encourages members to visit the Northeast Family YMCA or the YMCA at Norton Commons, both within just a few minutes of the Middletown location.
If you have any questions regarding the status of your membership, please contact the YMCA Member Service team at (502) 587-9622 or membership@ymcalouisville.org.
