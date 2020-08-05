Oldham Co. Fair continues to frustrate county leaders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County leaders are not happy with the way the county fair is panning out.
Day two kicked off Wednesday, but it was pictures from the opening day that prompted the Judge Executive to take to Facebook, saying proper social distancing guidelines weren’t being enforced.
”It may work well on paper, but everybody knows things go well on paper, but when you get people into the mix, they aren’t likely to do exactly as you think they’re going to do,” Judge-Executive David Voegele said.
Pictures of happy fairgoers, maskless and not socially distanced, have Voegele frustrated.
”Schools to start soon in Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Shelby counties,” Voegele said. “We don’t know what can happen.”
Voegele says you won’t catch him at the fairgrounds this year. He and the local health department have been fighting the fair board to enforce proper guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, warning of the consequences.
”If you want to go to the fair, it’s at your own risk, and I think it’s a very unwise thing to do,” Voegele warned.
Currently, as part of the precautions, everyone has to give their first last name and phone number, as well as take a temperature check upon arrival at the fair gates. The fair board has spread out the midway this year, requiring masks when people can’t stay six feet away from others. They lined the walkways with hand sanitizer and are requiring everything to be wiped down often while spacing out kids on the rides.
”It’s not overly crowded, which is actually a good thing,” Kalynn Hartman said. “I think so, we’re doing our best and I think they’ve done a good job as well,”
Hartman and her daughter Briar were back Wednesday for another day of festivities.
”Despite everything that’s going on, we come every year ever since she [Briar] was big enough to come. So, we’re really excited,” Hartman said.
”We would never miss it,” her daughter added, and the Hartmans aren’t alone.
Jason Lewis said he was on the lookout and saw people following the fair’s social distancing rules.
“It’s great, you know, to be able to get out. You know, feel a little sense of normalization,” Lewis said. ”It seems like they were really, really thorough out front.”
Voegele isn’t convinced. The fair board claims to be operating on 22 acres, while Voegele says the actual activities are only on four to five acres near the Kentucky State Reformatory. There, he says 200 inmates behind bars have the virus and some of the workers live in the county.
”I’m hoping that Theresa Gamsky and I are completely wrong about this, but our sense is that this is a risky situation,” Voegele said.
