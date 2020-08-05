Parents of children with special needs concerned students will fall behind with NTI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since JCPS schools won’t be opening their doors at the end of August, parents are getting ready to gear up for another round of remote learning.
Darren Lewis and his wife both work full time and managed to rearrange their schedules in the spring for NTI with four kids in JCPS.
"It's 6 weeks of chaos in our house is what it's going to be," Lewis laughed. "Happy chaos. It's not bad per se but it is chaos."
Their oldest child is off to college now, but they still have three children in JCPS.
“We know what to expect, but the opposite side of that we are also expecting to be very frustrated, very nervous, and not accomplish a whole lot in the first six weeks,” Lewis said.
Lewis said NTI in the spring was hard, especially for his two youngest children, who are both specials needs. His daughter, who will be a freshman, is language delayed. His youngest son, who will be a 5th grader, is blind.
"We have five to seven pieces of technology he has to use on a daily basis, any of which can glitch at any time," Lewis said. "And my wife and I don't know how to fix those so if something glitches we had to shut down for the day and say we're going to have to do this tomorrow."
He said his son's teachers were incredibly helpful in the spring in fixing issues, but he doesn't believe NTI is beneficial for his kids.
“Our youngest two, we just feel kike NTI may be kind of pointless, and I don’t mean that as a smack against any of the teachers,” Lewis said. “The teachers did an amazing job with what they were handed but it’s very difficult to teach braille to a student without the teacher saying, ‘Hey, your hands aren’t in the right position.‘”
He's concerned his kids, especially his daughter, will fall behind.
“In fact, we saw [our daughter] go backward during this time,” Lewis said. “Because she needs that daily structure with her intellectual disorder. So she needs that daily up at the same time, in school at the same time, so that really frustrated her.”
Lewis said it was hard for him and his wife to balance each working full time and making sure they were helping the two youngest kids with NTI.
“We had to be with [our daughter] every moment during NTI, which made it extremely difficult for us both working full-time jobs to figure out how to do that,” Lewis said.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said they are set on making sure every student has the technology to connect, including special education families.
They are also thinking of a "hub" option for all students that would allow them to meet in-person in smaller, socially distant groups.--
"All of that would be dependent upon the health situation that the numbers and what the status of COVID 19 is moving into September," Pollio said.
Lewis said he's hard the hub system could be an option, and he's hopeful it will happen.
“The hub system would be absolutely amazing for us,” he told WAVE 3 News. “If they could figure out a way to just do those special needs class settings in small classrooms where it’s a safe environment with everything, that would be the best option during that six weeks. Otherwise, we really don’t know what we’re going to be able to accomplish. We will have to wait and see.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.