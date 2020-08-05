Police searching for Indiana man missing more than 3 weeks

(WAVE) - Police are looking for an Indiana man who was last seen more than three weeks ago.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement saying 62-year-old Charles Shillings has been missing since July 13.
He was last seen leaving Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. He reportedly has dementia and other health issues that he may need treatment for.
Shillings is described as about 5′5″ tall and weighs 198 pounds. He has gray hair and is balding.
Anyone with information on where Shillings could be should call the IMPD non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or 911. The IMPD Missing Persons line can also be called at 317-327-6160.
