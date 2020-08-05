Report: Which school districts are most, least equitable in Kentucky

By Brian Shlonsky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As students head back to school, both in person and remotely, a new report ranked the different districts across Kentucky based on how fair funding is distributed.
The report, released by WalletHub, also looked at fairness when it comes to funding state-by-state, ranking Kentucky the 21st most equitable overall.
The study followed new research that claimed low-income students would fall behind wealthier peers if schools continue to operate remotely due to COVID-19. Many districts in WAVE Country have already decided to follow remote learning, at least to begin the 2020 school year.
The report, focused on racial equality and scored each school district in the state based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The top ten most and least equitable districts are listed below.
Most Equitable
- 1. Union County School District
- 2. Ballard County School District
- 3. Grant County School District
- 4. Madison County School District
- 5. Murray Independent School District
- 6. Barbourville Independent School District
- 7. Paris Independent School District
- 8. Barren County School District
- 9. Muhlenberg County School District
- 10. Hickman County School District
Least Equitable
- 164. Harlan Independent School District
- 165. Silver Grove Independent School District
- 166. Walton Verona Independent School District
- 167. Spencer County School District
- 168. Pineville Independent School District
- 169. Boone County School District
- 170. Ft. Thomas Independent School District
- 171. Beechwood Independent School District
- 172. Oldham County School District
- 173. Anchorage Independent School District
For parents who wish to view the full report or find districts not included in the top 10 list, click here.
