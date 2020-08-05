Search underway for missing child with autism in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 7-year-old is reportedly missing in Buechel, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirms.
The child, a Black boy with autism who is nonverbal, was reported missing to dispatchers at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a pull-up diaper.
LMPD officers are searching the area around the 6000 block of Heavrin Avenue.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be left at the LMPD hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
