Third victim dies after chase ends in crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An infant has died after a man in a stolen truck crashed into another vehicle in Shively.
The crash happened on July 27. Shively PD were called to the Shively Center at 4400 Dixie Highway for a domestic violence call. Shively PD says 20-year-old Guy Larry Brison Jr. and a 17-year-old stole a pickup and led police on a high speed chase.
Brison was driving and crashed into a vehicle at the intersections of Crums Ln and Dixie Highway. 21-year-old Stephaun Dotson, 44-year-old Annjanette Senter, and a 9-month-old have all now died from their injuries. The infant was pronounced dead Aug 3.
The 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was arrested after the crash. Brison was arrested on July 30 while driving another stolen vehicle. He now faces charges of murder, assault, wanton endangerment, and fleeing and evading police. His bond is set at $1 million.
