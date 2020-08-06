Accused serial robber charged in shooting at downtown store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting a clerk at downtown Louisville convenience store has been arrested.
According to Louisville Metro police, Robert T. McQueen, 36, of Louisville, went up to an employee in the parking lot of Bader’s Food Mart at 1st and Jefferson during the early morning hours of July 27 and started asking questions about the store’s safe.
Police say McQueen shot the employee three times when he tried to go back inside Bader's to warn his co-workers.
The employee survived the shooting.
McQueen is also accused of robbing ten Louisville businesses since late June. They include the Love Boutique at 140 W. Jefferson, the Big Lots on New Cut Road, a Five Star convenience store on Fern Valley Road and the Valero convenience store on Mellwood Avenue.
McQueen is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on 12 counts of robbery, one count of assault, three counts of criminal mischief and single counts of being a felon in possesison of a gun and receiving a stolen firearm.
