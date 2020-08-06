Advocacy group investigates cockfighting kingpins stronghold in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An advocacy group claims kingpins of the global cockfighting trade have found a safe haven in Kentucky.
Animal Wellness Action, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group, laid out its own investigation into seven Kentuckians during a press conference Thursday.
Members asked for tougher laws and federal prosecution of those they allege have illegally raised and trafficked tens of thousands of birds across the commonwealth.
Their dealings extend to other places in the U.S., but also as far as the Philippines, Honduras, and Mexico.
“Kentucky has emerged as a hub of the global cockfighting industry,” Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, said.
Pacelle said those the group specifically say are raising birds in Kentucky have flaunted them on a cockfighting TV network in the Philippines.
“The Filipino cockfighting network BNTV made seven videos with cockfighters in Kentucky,” Pacelle said. “Of the 50 that they made traveling around the states that are hotbeds for it, Kentucky had the second largest number of videos.”
The advocacy group said that and other evidence, like satellite images, show how deeply rooted some are in what has become a criminal enterprise.
“Let me say that I’m shocked, disappointed, outraged, embarrassed, that my state would play such a prominent role in this unfortunate, cruel treatment of animals,” Chris Gorman, a former Kentucky Attorney General, said.
In our area, AWA claims some of the operations are located in Nelson, Adair, and Henry Counties.
AWA leaders said Kentucky is one of only eight states that hasn’t tied felony charges to cockfighting, adding recent tweaks to the current laws have weakened it.
Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, (D-Louisville), said support exists to pass tougher cockfighting laws in Kentucky.
“The way we can improve immediately in the next session is to ban cockfighting in Kentucky,” McGarvey said. “That’s what we should do, that’s what we are working to do and we will be working in a bipartisan manner to do.”
The group said rules with harsher penalties will be key to stopping what they call a violent and cruel practice.
AWA executives sent a letter to the U.S. Attorneys responsible for the jurisdiction of Kentucky asking for federal prosecution.
