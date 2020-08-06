Caravans in Louiville call for COVID-19 Relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A caravan gathered in Louisville Thursday demanding the HEROES ACT pass.
There were similar caravans across the country. All of these happen as the first week passes without the $600 unemployment bonus.
Bill Londrigan, the president of the Louisville AFL-CIO, says the money during this pandemic shouldn’t be caught in a political battle.
“He has shown no leadership as the majority leader of the senate. Not passed the heroes act, he’s offered a zeroes act: zero for state and local government; zero for infrastructure; zero for healthcare; zero for food; and zero for everything except for his wealthy contributors.” Londrigan Said.
The HEROES act is in a stalemate. Senator Mitch McConnell said the senate will not adjourn for its scheduled August recess until they pass a bill.
