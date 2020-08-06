FORECAST: Another afternoon below 90°!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday afternoon is shaping up to be a decent one for WAVE Country. We’ll have more clouds around than the past couple of days but still plenty of sun breaks to warm us up over 80 degrees. There will be a very small chance for a shower to the southeast.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Some areas outside the metro could see temperatures in the upper 50s by Friday morning.
Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly sunny skies and a small afternoon pop-up storm chance will remain in the forecast.
Tomorrow night will be much like tonight with lows in the 60s and partly cloudy skies.
Highs return to around 90 degrees by the weekend the humidity also increases. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast next week.
