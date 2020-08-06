FORECAST: Heat returns in time for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It'll be another abnormally cool night with lows in the 50s and 60s by Friday morning. Expect mostly clear skies through most of the overnight hours.
Friday will be slightly warmer than today, with highs reaching closer to the upper 80s in the afternoon. While skies will be partly sunny it appears that we'll be able to hold off on any sort of rain chance.
Expect mainly clear skies Friday night as temperatures once again head down into the 50s and 60s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend even though it will be hot with highs near 90. It appears the sharp increase in humidity and the storm chance will wait until Sunday as drier air holds its ground over us.
After a hotter Sunday with a small storm chance, those storm chances will increase on Monday and persist in the afternoons through most of next week.
Summer is back!
