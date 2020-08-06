Goode Morning Blog: Thursday Edition

Very quiet weather for WAVE Country. The Ohio Valley is in a good spot with this weather pattern with tropical air to our east, summer heat to our west. It will take another day or so to get that lovely “stuff” to our west to move back.
Just as it does, yet another cold front will drop down from the north. We have witnessed that many times this season and no reason to think the pattern is going to change much. The question will be the typical “how far south? when?” for the front . We will be answering those questions as we get a bit closer.
Have a Goode one!
