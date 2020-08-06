Gunshot victim dies after being dropped off at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died after three people with gunshot wounds were taken to a Louisville hospital.
All three victims were taken to Jewish Hospital in a private vehicle around 2:45 a.m. Thursday then were transported to University of Louisville Hospital via EMS, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
One of the victims died from her injuries during surgery, Mitchell said. Her name has not been released.
The condition of the other victim’s have not been released.
Police determined the shooting happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Garland Avenue.
Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
